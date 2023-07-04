Open Menu

Gang Involved In Robberies Busted

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Gang involved in robberies busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The police busted a gang involved in robberies and arrested their three members besides recovering of looted booty and armed utilized in the various robberies, dacoities, and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia has said that a team of Wah Cantonment police busted "Hassan gang" involved in the various robberies, dacoities, and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah and arrested their four members.

The arrested gangsters were identified as Bilal, Abdul Rehman, and the ring leader Hassan Daud. He said that looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes were also recovered from the gang. He said that during interrogation, the gang has confessed his involvement in the various robberies and dacoities in the residential as well as commercial areas.

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Taxila From

Recent Stories

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

1 minute ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

37 minutes ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

3 hours ago
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

5 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan