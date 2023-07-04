Gang involved in robberies busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The police busted a gang involved in robberies and arrested their three members besides recovering of looted booty and armed utilized in the various robberies, dacoities, and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia has said that a team of Wah Cantonment police busted "Hassan gang" involved in the various robberies, dacoities, and street crimes in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah and arrested their four members.

The arrested gangsters were identified as Bilal, Abdul Rehman, and the ring leader Hassan Daud. He said that looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes were also recovered from the gang. He said that during interrogation, the gang has confessed his involvement in the various robberies and dacoities in the residential as well as commercial areas.