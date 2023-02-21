Gang involved in robberies, street crimes busted

The Wah Cantonment Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in street crimes and arrested its four members including the ring leader besides, recovery of looted booty and arms utilized during various criminal activities

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in street crimes and arrested its four members including the ring leader besides, recovery of looted booty and arms utilized during various criminal activities.

A police spokesman has disclosed that the Shah gang was involved in a number of street crimes including snatching, and robbery in the area. A snatched motorcycle, cell phones and cash besides, arms utilized in the various crimes were also recovered from their possession, he added.