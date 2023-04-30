Gang involved in robberies, street crimes busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Wah Cantt police busted a local notorious gang involved in robberies and street crimes and arrested its three members including the ringleader besides recovery of looted booty and arms utilized during various criminal activities.

Talking to newsmen on Sunday, SP Potohar division Waqas Khan disclosed that the gang known as 'Ishaqa gang' was most wanted and notorious gang was involved in a number of street crimes including snatching, robbery in the area.

He said that a team of Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas raided at their hideout and arrested the members of the gang including its ring leader identified as Ishaq alias Ishaqa, Ikram and Muslim. He said that snatched booty, three snatched motorcycles and arms utilized in the various crimes were also recovered from their possession. During the preliminary interrogation, the gang has confessed of committing various robberies, snatching and street crimes activities in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.