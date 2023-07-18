Gang involved in robbery, mobile snatching busted

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Wah Cantonment Police on Tuesday busted a two-member gang involved in motorcycle snatching, robbery and also recovered looted booty besides weapons used in different criminal activities.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Wah Cantonment Police station acting on tip off raided the hideout of the gang and arrested its two members who were identified as Mazhar and Wajid.

He said that looted booty including cash and snatched motorcycles were also recovered from the gang. During the preliminary interrogation they confessed involvement in a number of robbery and motorcycle snatching incidents in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah, he added. The accused were sent behind bars after registration of a case against them.