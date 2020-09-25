Gang involved in selling USC Atta at high price tracked down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A gang involved in buying wheat flour bags from utility stores at subsidized price and selling it to the people at high price was busted on Friday in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A gang involved in buying wheat flour bags from utility stores at subsidized price and selling it to the people at high price was busted on Friday in Multan.

Regional manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan Chaudhry Sajjad said that it was a five to six member gang which also included an owner of a hotel.

He said that USC Multan has filed a formal complaint against the accused persons with Shamsabad police station for registration of FIR after 22 bags of Atta, bought from different utility stores, were found stored at his hotel.