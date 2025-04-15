Open Menu

Gang Involved In Snatching Busted, 3 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Gang involved in snatching busted, 3 held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Saddar Police here on Tuesday busted a gang involved in snatching and arrested its three members besides recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in different criminal activities.

Briefing newsmen, Sub divisional Police Officer, Malik Arshad Mehmood said that a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Mohsin Shah raided the hideout of the gang and arrested its three members, identified as Faheem Khan, Fahad Ali and Asim.

He said that looted booty including five snatched motorcycles and cash besides weapons utilized in various criminal activities were also recovered from their possessions.

Responding to a question, he said that during preliminary interrogation, the gang had confessed a number of snatching activities in the area.

APP/ajq/378

