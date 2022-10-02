Gang involved in street crime arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three-member gang involved in street crime and recovered 04 stolen motorcycles, Rs 48,000 and mobile phones from their possession during the crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

The arrested accused were identified as gang leader Lal Muhammad, Nauman and Naveed.

Police have registered separate cases against them and investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciate the performance of police team adding that arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

Those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets will not escape the grip of the law, SP Rawal said that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.