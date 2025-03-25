Gang involved in street crime busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Sadar police arrested four members of a gang, including its ringleader, involved in street crime.

The suspects were identified as Dilawar Mohana, Ali Abbas, Rashid Mohana, and Aqib Mohana. They were apprehended from their homes during police operations.

Authorities recovered a trolley along with four stolen motorbikes, with a total estimated value of Rs 3.4 million.

The recovered vehicles were promptly returned to their rightful owners, it was said.

Officials stated that operations against criminal networks would continue without interruption. They reiterated that ensuring the safety of people's lives and property remains their top priority.