Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Gang involved in street crimes busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Taxila Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in street crimes and arrested their three members including ringleader. Sub divisional Police Officer Malik Muhammad Arif told the newsmen that the gang, known as Basu gang comprising Sajid, Bilal and Umer were involved in a number of street crimes including snatching, robbery in the area.

He said that a snatched motorcycle, rickshaw, cell phones and cash besides arms utilized in the various crimes was also recovered from their possession. He said that Bilal and Umer were also declared as proclaimed offenders by the local courts and they were wanted in a number of crimes by police.

