UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Gang involved in street crimes busted

The Wah Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in the street crimes and arrested their three members

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Wah Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in the street crimes and arrested their three members.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told media persons that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Wah Saddar circle raided their hide out and arrested Shoukat, Ismail and Ishaq.

He said the gang was involved in various street crime activities in the area, adding that looted booty was also recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Circle Taxila Saddar Media From

Recent Stories

PSMA demands export of surplus sugar

PSMA demands export of surplus sugar

3 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits teaching hospitals of Bahawalpur

CM's aide visits teaching hospitals of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Runs continue to flow from Ab ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Runs continue to flow from Abdullah Shafique's bat

3 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal was a great poet, reformer and preach ..

Allama Iqbal was a great poet, reformer and preacher: CM

22 minutes ago
 Transnistria Asks Russia to Resolve Gas Supplies I ..

Transnistria Asks Russia to Resolve Gas Supplies Issues - Foreign Minister

22 minutes ago
 Unnecessary use of pesticides harmful: SAU vice ch ..

Unnecessary use of pesticides harmful: SAU vice chancellor

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.