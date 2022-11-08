Gang involved in street crimes busted

The Wah Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in the street crimes and arrested their three members

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Wah Police on Tuesday busted a gang involved in the street crimes and arrested their three members.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told media persons that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Wah Saddar circle raided their hide out and arrested Shoukat, Ismail and Ishaq.

He said the gang was involved in various street crime activities in the area, adding that looted booty was also recovered from their possession.