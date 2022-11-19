UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Gang involved in street crimes busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested a two-member gang involved in street crimes in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Police have recovered the stolen amount of Rs 67,000, 04 mobile phones, wallets, and weapons used in crimes.

The street crimes gang was identified as Niaz and Umair, adding both the accused were used to snatch mobile phones and cash from citizens at gunpoint.

The accused have already been booked in cases of robbery. Police registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was underway.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team and said the arrested accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence.

He said those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets will not escape from the grip of the law.

