Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Gang involved in street crimes busted

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in street crimes and arrested their two members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the different crimes.

Talking to newsmen, Sub Divisional Police officer DSP Mian Afzal Shah has said that the gang known as Akash gang was busted and arrested its two members identified as Akash and Izzat Ullah. He said that police recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes.

He further said that Wah Cantonment police during crackdown launched against kite sellers, arrested a shopkeeper identified as Naeem and recovered 300 kites and 50 string rolls from his possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

