UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Thursday claimed to bust a gang involved in the street crimes and recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in the various crimes.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, a police party led by station house officer Sub Inspector Qasim Ali busted a gang known as "Lal gang" involved in the street crimes and arrested its three members identified as ring leader Lal Bagh and Maaz Ullah.

Police sources said that looted booty, cell phones, motorcycle was recovered besides weapons utilized in the various street crimes.

More Stories From Pakistan

