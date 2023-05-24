Gang involved in street crimes busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A two-member gang involved in street crimes and robberies busted, recovering stolen motorcycles and weapons, Rata Amral police claimed on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Taj Mir (ring leader) and his accomplice Umar.

The police moved the suspect to jail for an identification parade after registering separate cases against them. An investigation against the suspect is underway.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of the police team and said those who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape the law.