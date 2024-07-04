Gang involved in street crimes busted

The police on Thursday busted “Rehan gang” involved in street crimes and arrested its four members besides recovering looted items and weapons from their coustody

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The police on Thursday busted “Rehan gang” involved in street crimes and arrested its four members besides recovering looted items and weapons from their coustody.

The Police spokesman said that a team of Taxila Police arrested the gang involved in the various crimes of snatching in Taxila and Wah and arrested its four members including ringleader.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Rehan, Shahyan, Faizan and Waqas.

He said that during interrogation, the gang members confessed their involvement in the various snatching and street crimes in the residential as well as commercial areas.