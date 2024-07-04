Open Menu

Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Gang involved in street crimes busted

The police on Thursday busted “Rehan gang” involved in street crimes and arrested its four members besides recovering looted items and weapons from their coustody

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The police on Thursday busted “Rehan gang” involved in street crimes and arrested its four members besides recovering looted items and weapons from their coustody.

The Police spokesman said that a team of Taxila Police arrested the gang involved in the various crimes of snatching in Taxila and Wah and arrested its four members including ringleader.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Rehan, Shahyan, Faizan and Waqas.

He said that during interrogation, the gang members confessed their involvement in the various snatching and street crimes in the residential as well as commercial areas.

Related Topics

Police Taxila From

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribu ..

SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals

3 minutes ago
 Awareness raising moot on ECBC held

Awareness raising moot on ECBC held

19 seconds ago
 'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to r ..

'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round

21 seconds ago
 Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to g ..

Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus

22 seconds ago
 NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to ..

NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond

24 seconds ago
 Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collis ..

Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision

25 seconds ago
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Se ..

Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session

33 seconds ago
 RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanlines ..

RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains

34 seconds ago
 Minister of Communications and Information Technol ..

Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..

35 seconds ago
 Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex t ..

Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..

8 minutes ago
 Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effectiv ..

Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..

38 seconds ago
 Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam u ..

Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan