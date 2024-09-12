Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Taxila Police busted a gang involved in street crimes and snatching on Thursday and arrested their three members.

According to a police spokesman, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rana Muhammad Kashif raided their hideout and also recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in different criminal activities.

The arrested members were identified as Haider, Shoaib, and ring leader Salik alias Sawa Lakh.

The police spokesman further revealed that the gang had allegedly snatched cash worth Rs 0.5 million from a citizen at gunpoint a few days ago.

