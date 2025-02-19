Open Menu

Gang Involved In Street Crimes Busted, 3 Held In Wah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in street crimes and snatching and arrested their three members, besides recovering looted booty and weapons utilized in different criminal activities.

Police spokesman said that a team raided the hideout of the gang and arrested their three members, identified Faizan, Ahsan and Anoosh.

He said that looted booty was also recovered from the gang, besides weapons utilized by the gang in different criminal activities.

He said that during preliminary interrogation, the gang has confessed to a number of snatching activities in the area. 

APP/ajq/378

