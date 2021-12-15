Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arrested

Four members of a gang involved in supplying drugs in posh localities of megalopolis were arrested by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police on Wednesday from Ali Muhammad Goth, New Karachi and Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Four members of a gang involved in supplying drugs in posh localities of megalopolis were arrested by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police on Wednesday from Ali Muhammad Goth, New Karachi and Clifton.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, four members of a gang identified as Mazhar, Anwar, Abdul Malik and Farman were involved in supplying drugs in Clifton and Defence areas. The accused were also involved in stealing motorcycles.

The SIU officials recovered 7.695kg hashish and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

During preliminary investigations arrested accused confessed that they used to buy drugs from Hub and supplied it in Clifton and Defence.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.