UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Supplying Drugs In Posh Areas Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gang involved in supplying drugs in posh areas arrested

Four members of a gang involved in supplying drugs in posh localities of megalopolis were arrested by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police on Wednesday from Ali Muhammad Goth, New Karachi and Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Four members of a gang involved in supplying drugs in posh localities of megalopolis were arrested by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police on Wednesday from Ali Muhammad Goth, New Karachi and Clifton.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, four members of a gang identified as Mazhar, Anwar, Abdul Malik and Farman were involved in supplying drugs in Clifton and Defence areas. The accused were also involved in stealing motorcycles.

The SIU officials recovered 7.695kg hashish and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

During preliminary investigations arrested accused confessed that they used to buy drugs from Hub and supplied it in Clifton and Defence.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Drugs Buy Hub From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

21 seconds ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

9 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services ..

RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services to RAKEZ clients

16 minutes ago
 38,111 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

38,111 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

17 seconds ago
 Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Se ..

Two Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Defense Ministry

19 seconds ago
 Navigation Resumes in Bosphorus Strait After Tanke ..

Navigation Resumes in Bosphorus Strait After Tanker Breakdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.