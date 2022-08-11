UrduPoint.com

Gang Involved In Tampering With Expiry Dates On Food Items Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Peshawar district administration has busted a gang involved in tampering with expiry date on branded food items, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi conducted raid on a godown on Dalzak Road and recovered huge cache of expired branded food items.

The food items were included chocolates, bubblegum, chips, coffee and milk powder.

The gang was used to collect expired branded food items from across the district and remarketing them after changing its expiry date.

The team of the district administration has recovered thousands of stickers, stamp and packing material from the possession of the gang.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested persons.

