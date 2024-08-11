Gang involved in theft and robberies busted in Wah Cantt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Wah Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in theft and robberies and arrested their two members, besides recovering looted booty, including seven motorcycles, cash, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team led by Sub Inspector Wajid Bhatti, acting on a tip-off, raided the hideout of the gang and arrested their two members. During preliminary interrogation, the gang members identified as Waqar and Hassan confessed carrying out snatching, theft, and robbery in various rural and urban parts of the city.

Police recovered as many as seven motorcycles, laptops, and other gadgets stolen from the tower of a cell phone company, along with cash and weapons utilized in these crimes.