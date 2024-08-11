Gang Involved In Theft And Robberies Busted In Wah Cantt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Wah Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in theft and robberies and arrested their two members, besides recovering looted booty, including seven motorcycles, cash, and other valuables from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, a team led by Sub Inspector Wajid Bhatti, acting on a tip-off, raided the hideout of the gang and arrested their two members. During preliminary interrogation, the gang members identified as Waqar and Hassan confessed carrying out snatching, theft, and robbery in various rural and urban parts of the city.
Police recovered as many as seven motorcycles, laptops, and other gadgets stolen from the tower of a cell phone company, along with cash and weapons utilized in these crimes.
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day12 minutes ago
-
Emergency response underway to protect Chilmish Dass tower from erosion12 minutes ago
-
WASA-UN-HABITAT partnership to bring smart water management solutions to Rawalpindi: MD22 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake juice factory in Sahiwal22 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura22 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing in Sheikhupura32 minutes ago
-
Live stock department celebrates Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway1 hour ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support1 hour ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles2 hours ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations2 hours ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists2 hours ago