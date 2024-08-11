Open Menu

Gang Involved In Theft And Robberies Busted In Wah Cantt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gang involved in theft and robberies busted in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Wah Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in theft and robberies and arrested their two members, besides recovering looted booty, including seven motorcycles, cash, and other valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team led by Sub Inspector Wajid Bhatti, acting on a tip-off, raided the hideout of the gang and arrested their two members. During preliminary interrogation, the gang members identified as Waqar and Hassan confessed carrying out snatching, theft, and robbery in various rural and urban parts of the city.

Police recovered as many as seven motorcycles, laptops, and other gadgets stolen from the tower of a cell phone company, along with cash and weapons utilized in these crimes.

Related Topics

Police Company Robbery Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan