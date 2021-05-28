UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Involved In Vehicle Snatching Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Gang involved in vehicle snatching arrested

The police claimed to have arrested a gang of vehicle snatchers wanted by Hasanabdal police in ten different cases and recovered three vehicles, a motorbike and Rs 325,000 from their possession

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a gang of vehicle snatchers wanted by Hasanabdal police in ten different cases and recovered three vehicles, a motorbike and Rs 325,000 from their possession.

SP Investigation Dr Amara Shirazi said this while addressing a press conference in Hasanabdal. She said that a special team was constituted by DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani to trace the culprits.

She said the team which was headed by herself and DSP Hasanabdal Fayyaz ul Hasan, SHO Hasanabdal, Incharge IT Jahanzeb Khan were its members.

The team using modern techniques and other available resources traced the culprits.

She said the culprits were used to book cars/taxis and these vehicles at gun point from the drivers while passing through some deserted places.

She said the gang members booked a Mehran car for Gunga Pind and snatched it at gun point from its driver near Sabzpir.

Dr Amara said the arrested gang members included Asif Shahzad, Riasat, Ajab Khan and Ali all r/o Mansehra, Abdul Wahab r/o Batgram and Sher Nabi r/o Gilgit.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Attock Jahanzeb Khan All From

Recent Stories

NDMA member visits Rescue-1122 headquarters, acade ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Very Keen to Engage With US on Any Issues o ..

2 minutes ago

CCoP reviews progress on privatization of NPPMCL

2 minutes ago

PTI leaders stage protest against police for its a ..

2 minutes ago

PPF invites journalists for Investigative Reportin ..

2 minutes ago

Inayatullah Wasim given additional charge of MD UA ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.