Gang involved in vehicle snatching arrested

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested a gang of vehicle snatchers wanted by Hasanabdal police in ten different cases and recovered three vehicles, a motorbike and Rs 325,000 from their possession.

SP Investigation Dr Amara Shirazi said this while addressing a press conference in Hasanabdal. She said that a special team was constituted by DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani to trace the culprits.

She said the team which was headed by herself and DSP Hasanabdal Fayyaz ul Hasan, SHO Hasanabdal, Incharge IT Jahanzeb Khan were its members.

The team using modern techniques and other available resources traced the culprits.

She said the culprits were used to book cars/taxis and these vehicles at gun point from the drivers while passing through some deserted places.

She said the gang members booked a Mehran car for Gunga Pind and snatched it at gun point from its driver near Sabzpir.

Dr Amara said the arrested gang members included Asif Shahzad, Riasat, Ajab Khan and Ali all r/o Mansehra, Abdul Wahab r/o Batgram and Sher Nabi r/o Gilgit.