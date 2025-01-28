Gang Leader Arrested With Stolen Bikes, Cash
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police have arrested a ring leader of a gang involved in heinous crimes and recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Uch Sharif conducted raid at a den and arrested a gangster involved in highway robberies, bike lifting and other heinous crimes.
“Modern technology was used to trace out the whereabouts of the ring leader,” he said.
He said that the police have recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 0.5 million from the possession of the suspect. Further probe was underway.
