Open Menu

Gang Leader Arrested With Stolen Bikes, Cash

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Gang leader arrested with stolen bikes, cash

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police have arrested a ring leader of a gang involved in heinous crimes and recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Uch Sharif conducted raid at a den and arrested a gangster involved in highway robberies, bike lifting and other heinous crimes.

“Modern technology was used to trace out the whereabouts of the ring leader,” he said.

He said that the police have recovered four stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 0.5 million from the possession of the suspect. Further probe was underway.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

23 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

1 hour ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

1 hour ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

2 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan