Gang Leader Involved In Forgery And Fraud Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:03 PM
In a joint operation, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key suspect involved in a forgery and fraud racket from Gulistan-e-Johar
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a joint operation, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key suspect involved in a forgery and fraud racket from Gulistan-e-Johar.
The suspect, identified as Haroon Latif Mughal alias Raja, was caught with fake documents, including fake letters from sensitive agencies, fake NOCs, forged ID card verifications, counterfeit copies of paid bank challans, and numerous SIM cards from different mobile networks, said a news release on Friday.
Authorities revealed that the arrested individual was involved in selling fake mobile SIMs and setting up fraudulent mobile EasyPaisa and JazzCash accounts under false names.
These accounts were used to scam unsuspecting citizens by posing as representatives of sensitive agencies.
During the investigation, Haroon confessed to producing fake employment letters and fake identity cards for sensitive institutions, generating fake bank challans worth millions, and creating counterfeit NOCs and FIRs for sale across the country. Efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices, who are currently on the run.
The suspect has been handed over to the FIA for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior
SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff
SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market
CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025
Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case
Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil markets
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP8 minutes ago
-
PTI activist's statement shows party's support for banned organizations: Aqeel Malik45 minutes ago
-
The administration is active in protecting consumers from price gouging during the month of Ramadan45 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order regarding bail of Jamia Hafsa's principal45 minutes ago
-
Dr Nafeesa Shah meets Bilawal, discusses parliamentary matters45 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to 15 PTI workers in Nov 26 protest case45 minutes ago
-
DPO Abdullah Ahmed held an open court at Jamia Masjid Sahib-e-Zaman Jhang Road Chiniot on the occasi ..45 minutes ago
-
District administration revives sports grounds in rural areas45 minutes ago
-
CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects9 minutes ago
-
Student killed, another injured in road mishap55 minutes ago
-
Renovation and repair work of government vehicles is underway to increase the efficiency of the poli ..55 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority Chiniot is working to provide quality products to the public and the crackdown1 hour ago