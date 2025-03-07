Gang leader involved in forgery and fraud arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In a joint operation, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key suspect involved in a forgery and fraud racket from Gulistan-e-Johar.

The suspect, identified as Haroon Latif Mughal alias Raja, was caught with fake documents, including fake letters from sensitive agencies, fake NOCs, forged ID card verifications, counterfeit copies of paid bank challans, and numerous SIM cards from different mobile networks, said a news release on Friday.

Authorities revealed that the arrested individual was involved in selling fake mobile SIMs and setting up fraudulent mobile EasyPaisa and JazzCash accounts under false names.

These accounts were used to scam unsuspecting citizens by posing as representatives of sensitive agencies.

During the investigation, Haroon confessed to producing fake employment letters and fake identity cards for sensitive institutions, generating fake bank challans worth millions, and creating counterfeit NOCs and FIRs for sale across the country. Efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplices, who are currently on the run.

The suspect has been handed over to the FIA for further legal proceedings.