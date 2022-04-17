UrduPoint.com

Gang Looting Food Delivery Riders Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Gang looting food delivery riders busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A team of Islamabad Capital Police has busted a four-member gang of snatchers involved in looting food delivery riders in different areas including Shehzad town, Khanna and koral, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said the police team recovered weapons, mobile phone, motorcycle and other valuables from the group identified as "Zamam gang".

The spokesman said the police arrested the accused identified as Zubair, Usman, Zamam and Suleman by using the modern technology for their tracing.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

He said the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had appreciated the performance and further directed to the zonal officers to intensify the security in the city to secure the life and property of the citizens.

