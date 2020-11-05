Gang member used forged documents to sell vehicles busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Ramana police have busted a member of wanted gang who used to sell vehicles after preparing fake documents, a police spokesman Thursday said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, he said SP (Saddar Zone) constituted special teams under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Ramna Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Muhammad Akram and other officials that successfully nabbed a member of wanted gang identified as Jahanzaib and recovered a vehicle along with its fake documents.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to sell vehicles to the simpleton after preparing their fake documents. A case has been registered against the nabbed and further investigation underway.