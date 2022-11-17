UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Bike Lifters Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital police on Thursday claimed to bust a gang of bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police spokesman said that a team under the supervision of SHO Aabpara police station nabbed three accused identified and recovered five bikes from them.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Asmat Khan alias Kala Don, Azhar and Ali.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike lifting incidents in different areas of Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

