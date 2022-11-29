Gang of bike lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad capital police have busted a gang of bike lifters and recovered three motorbikes from their possession.

According to police, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed to intensify crackdown against the criminal elements.

As per his directions, a team of Shahzad town police succeeded in apprehending three gangsters involved in bike lifting. The accused have been identified as Wasif, Qadeer and Waqas. The police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike-lifting incidents in different areas of Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.