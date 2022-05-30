Gang of bike snatchers busted

A team of Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police Station busted a four-member gang involved in snatching bikes on gunpoint from different localities, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A team of Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police Station busted a four-member gang involved in snatching bikes on gunpoint from different localities, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said the team had recovered five bikes and mobiles as well as weapons used for snatching bikes from their possession.

The spokesman said the accused were identified as Naqir Ali, Hafiz ullah, Bilal and Jahangir Khan.

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed all zonal officers to intensify crackdown against the criminals.

"The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands," the IGP was quoted as saying.