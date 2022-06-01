UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Bike Snatchers, Cattle Lifters Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Model town police Burewala Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of criminals allegedly involved in motorcycle-snatching and cattle lifting cases

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Model town police Burewala Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of criminals allegedly involved in motorcycle-snatching and cattle lifting cases.

Addressing a news conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Farhat Rasool said looted valuables worth Rs 4 million including eight motorcycles, two loader rickshaws, a mini truck, and stolen cattle heads besides weapons were recovered from them.

He lauded the police team led by SHO Model Town Mansoor Ahmad Khan who managed to track down the gang and arrested three of its members.

The gang was involved in many cases in different districts including 19 alone registered with Model town police station Burewala.

Traders body leaders Chacha Muhammad Aslam, Sheikh Abid Farooq and others hailed police for tracking down the gang.

