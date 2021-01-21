Gang of burglars busted, 6 arrested jail

Islamabad Golra police busted a gang of burglars on Thursday, arrested six of them along with recovering five pistols and ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Golra police busted a gang of burglars on Thursday, arrested six of them along with recovering five pistols and ammunition from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, the accused were living on rented houses at various areas in the city and used to do recce in daytime and committed thefts at night.

The 'Gul Zaman Gang' usually targeted locked house in the area of Saddar, the spokesman added.

A police team constituted by SP ( Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, comprising SHO Golra Sub-Inspector Shokat Abbasi including ASI Rana Saleem and others busted the gang with its ring leader.

The arrested were identified as Gul Zaman Alias Guloo (leader) of Dera Ismail Khan, Khawar Shahzad of District Chaniot, Nabeel Qaiser of Faislabad, Muhammad Arshad of Multan, Shehzad Ahmed of village Sultan and Qaiser Ali of Chaniot.

The spokesman added that teams have been constituted to arrest the co-accused, while Investigation was underway from arrested persons for recovery of stolen items.

SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanvir has appreciated the performance of police team and directed all zonal officers to enhance the security in their respective areas. "No laxity will be tolerated in safety and security of the citizens, " the spokesman quoted SSP as saying.