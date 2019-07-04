UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Burglars Busted, Gold Worth Rs 15m Recovered In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Hyderi Market Police have recovered gold ornaments worth over Rs15 million and arrested four burglars with the help of technical data, CCTV footage and other sources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Hyderi Market Police have recovered gold ornaments worth over Rs15 million and arrested four burglars with the help of technical data, CCTV footage and other sources.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao told a press conference here Thursday that the arrested gang after three hours of Eid ul Fitr prayers last year, broke into a gold jewellery shop next to a shoe shop in Sarafa Market and stolen almost five kilogram gold.

The accused were identified as Adeel Manzoor, Habib-ur-Rehman alias Nadeem Lahori and lady Sameera Habib, he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh appreciated the efforts of Hyderi Police Station officials for busting the gang.

