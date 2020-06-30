UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Of Burglars, Robbers Smashed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Gang of burglars, robbers smashed

Khangarh police have smashed a gang of burglars and robbers and returned looted goods to their actual owners after their recovery from the criminals here Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Khangarh police have smashed a gang of burglars and robbers and returned looted goods to their actual owners after their recovery from the criminals here Tuesday.

According to SHO Khangarh Javed Akhtar,the gang used to break into shops to steal goods and also operated on highways to loot people in Khangarh, Rohillanwali and other parts of district Muzffargarh.

He told that the police team comprising ASI Falak Sher, Gulab and others successfully tracked down the criminals employing modern technology and arrested accused Tayyab, Sagheer, and Afzal. Looted goods worth Rs 350,000 were recovered and returned to the complainants.

Related Topics

Police Technology Khangarh Criminals From

Recent Stories

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

22 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

22 minutes ago

US Pledges Over $696Mln in Humanitarian Help for S ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission to Summon Venezuelan Ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh reports highest daily deaths from COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.