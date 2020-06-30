Gang of burglars, robbers smashed

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Khangarh police have smashed a gang of burglars and robbers and returned looted goods to their actual owners after their recovery from the criminals here Tuesday.

According to SHO Khangarh Javed Akhtar,the gang used to break into shops to steal goods and also operated on highways to loot people in Khangarh, Rohillanwali and other parts of district Muzffargarh.

He told that the police team comprising ASI Falak Sher, Gulab and others successfully tracked down the criminals employing modern technology and arrested accused Tayyab, Sagheer, and Afzal. Looted goods worth Rs 350,000 were recovered and returned to the complainants.