Gang of car thieves busted, ten stolen cars recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of car lifters and recovered 10 cars from it worth over Rs. 30 million, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by n-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended three members of a car lifting gang identified as Shahab s/o Zafran resident of Sawati Patak Peshawar, Ramzan alias Haji s/o Nazeer Ahmed resident of Abbottabad and Basit alias Basta s/o Mukhtair Ali resident of Maloot Statin Rawalpindi.

Police team recovered ten stolen cars and from their possession having registration numbers as follows: Toyota Prado A-8920; Toyata Corolla Grande Car DS- 235; Corolla Car AKA-461;Suzuki Mehran ADM-1773; Corolla Altas Car LEB-498; Corolla Car PF-091; Carry Bolan MH-580; Honda Car ARK-858; Toyota Car LEE-390 and Toyota Corolla AKK-282.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these vehicles from various areas of twin cities and later selling them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons in various police stations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.