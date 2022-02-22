UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Cattle Lifters Smashed, Two Held With Animals

Vehari police smashed a gang of cattle lifters with the arrest of its ring leader and a gangster and recovered cattle heads worth Rs 1.5 million here Tuesday

Police said that Gaggo Mandi police arrested leader of the Chanchra gang Ahmad alias Dana and another criminal Haq Nawaz alias Hakmi in a raid that also yielded recovery of cattle heads worth Rs 1.

5 million, besides motorcycles and weapons.

DPO Vehari Tariq Aziz has deputed a police team to arrest four remaining gang members.

Police said that the gang was involved in many cattle lifting, robbery and dacoity cases and ongoing investigations may unveil their involvement in other cases.

