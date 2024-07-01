Open Menu

Gang Of Cattle Thieves Arrested

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Gang of cattle thieves arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) In a significant operation on Monday, police successfully apprehended a gang of six cattle thieves and recovered five stolen buffaloes.

The incident was reported by a citizen who had lost his buffaloes from his camp in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested individuals were identified as Iqbal, Arif, Wasiullah, Adnan, Bilal and Shayan.

The police recovered buffaloes worth Rs 3.5 million and confiscated the truck used in the crime.

Separate cases have been registered against each suspect, and further investigation are ongoing.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the efforts of the Saddar Barooni Police and expressed confidence in securing justice with substantial evidence.

Legal proceedings are underway and the police are committed to ensure accountability and justice in this case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Saddar From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

35 minutes ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

37 minutes ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

4 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan