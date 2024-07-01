Gang Of Cattle Thieves Arrested
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) In a significant operation on Monday, police successfully apprehended a gang of six cattle thieves and recovered five stolen buffaloes.
The incident was reported by a citizen who had lost his buffaloes from his camp in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station.
According to a police spokesman, the arrested individuals were identified as Iqbal, Arif, Wasiullah, Adnan, Bilal and Shayan.
The police recovered buffaloes worth Rs 3.5 million and confiscated the truck used in the crime.
Separate cases have been registered against each suspect, and further investigation are ongoing.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the efforts of the Saddar Barooni Police and expressed confidence in securing justice with substantial evidence.
Legal proceedings are underway and the police are committed to ensure accountability and justice in this case.
