Gang Of Cattle Thieves Busted

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The Police on Thursday arrested a two-member gang involved in cattle theft and recovered stolen animals worth Rs. 246,000 during a crackdown in Jatli

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Police on Thursday arrested a two-member gang involved in cattle theft and recovered stolen animals worth Rs. 246,000 during a crackdown in Jatli.

The arrested were identified as Amir Shehzad and Tauqeer alias Kabir.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar appreciated the performance of police team saying that the accused who had deprived the citizens of their valuable assets could not escape the clutches of law.

Meanwhile in another operation, Kotli Sattain police arrested Basit Mehmood and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession, while Sadiqabad police nabbed Yasir Hussain, Ahmed Shahzad and Waqar Ahmed and recovered 15 litre liquor from their possession during crackdown, said an official source.

