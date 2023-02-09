Gang of criminals busted, valuables worth Rs. 2.7m recovered

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Sangjani police team arrested five gangsters involved in a series of criminal activities and recovered valuables worth Rs 2.7 million from their possession.

On a tip-off, the Sangjani Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to apprehend five gangsters involved in a series of criminal activities.

The accused have been identified as Qasim Khan, Yaseen Khan, Mehtrani, Hashmat, and Gul Zawar.

The police team also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 2.7 million from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in various criminal activities.

Senior police officers have appreciated the performance of the police team and directed to continue efforts against anti-social and criminal elements.