Gang of criminals smashed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Seetal Mari police Multan smashed a gang of criminals with the arrest of its three members including the ring leader.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Rs 85000 cash and two 30 bore pistols were recovered from the accused when they were arrested including Kashif, Waqas and Nauman, the ring leader.

Eight cases of robbery and motorcycle theft were traced during questioning and the process was continuing in anticipation of more disclosures.