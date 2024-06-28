Gang Of Criminals Smashed With Five Arrests, Recovery Of Looted Valuables, Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Model Town police Burewala on Friday announced to have smashed a gang of criminals with the arrest of five of its members including the ring leader and recovery of looted valuables worth Rs 4.4 million besides weapons.
The police team led by SHO Mazhar Fareed Gondal employed modern technology facilities under supervision of DSP Zafar Iqbal Dogar and tracked down the gang of criminals through mobile phone tracking technology and other evidence during the course of investigations, police spokesman said.
The accused arrested included ring leader Abdur Rahman, Haidar Ali, Jalal, Atif and Nauman and they were involved in highway robberies, dacoities and theft targeting homes and shops in markets.
Valuables including gold ornaments, cash and other pricy articles were recovered from the accused valuing over Rs 4.4 million.
The accused had a history of involvement in criminal activities and police have so far tracked their involvement in 23 such cases. The looted valuables were handed over to their actual owner, police said adding that anti-crime operations would continue to be carried out as per standing orders of DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman.
