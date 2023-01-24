UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Dacoits Busted

Published January 24, 2023

Gang of dacoits busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Local police have busted a gang of criminals wanted in 40 cases of looting people after they withdrew cash from banks, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to Police the accused arrested as the ring leader Imtiaz Alias Blackberry, and two gang members Mustaqeem and Noor, the accused were wanted by Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh and other districts' police in over 40 cases.

The accused used to target people after they would come out of banks and would deprive them of valuables and cash at gunpoint.

Police spokesman Waseem Khan Gopang said, the ring leader Imtiaz was also involved in the murder of a man and his son as he considered them police informers.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah has announced cash awards and cash awards for SHO City Iftikhar Malkani and his team.

