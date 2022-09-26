UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Dacoits Busted, 8 Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Gang of dacoits busted, 8 motorcycles recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Khanewal police arrested two accused belonging to a gang of motorcycle snatchers/lifters and recovered eight (8) motorcycles from their possession, DPO Jalil Imran Khan Ghilzai said on Monday.

Those arrested included Zahid alias Zahidi, the ring leader of the gang and Waseem Machi. They were arrested in an operation carried out by a team of young but hard working police officials deputed by PS Sarai Sadhu SHO, DPO said in a statement.

Accused have confessed their involvement in around a dozen cases. DPO commended SHO Sarai Sadhu and police team that tracked down the criminals.

