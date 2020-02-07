UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Dacoits Busted In Rawalpindi

Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rawalpindi Police arrested five persons involved in dacoities as well as street crime and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested five persons involved in dacoities as well as street crime and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO), Capt Muhammad Ahsan Younis had directed all officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity and street crimes and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

On the directives of CPO, SDPO New town and SHO Sadaqibad along with other officials conducted raid to arrest the five-member gang involved in street crime, during the operation the dacoit opened fire on police party.

On exchange of fire, one of dacoit Asif Khan alias Khani got injuries who had been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and others who were arrested identified as Noor Ahmed, Suleman, Abu Bakr and Kabir Gul.

Police have registered cases against them while further investigation was underway.

