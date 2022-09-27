UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Dangerous Criminals Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gang of dangerous criminals busted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Jahanian police have busted a gang of dangerous criminals for committing dacoities in Multan and Khanewal districts including one dacoity-cum-murder case.

Yassi gang leader Yassai Nadeem and Muhammad Ali were arrested in an operation after they were tracked through modern technology, police spokesman said adding that they were trigger happy criminals who would never hesitate in opening fire at their targets upon resistance.

He said that they had shot at and injured a person Aslam Gull while snatching cash at Sheikh Badin hotel nine days ago.

Later the same day, they killed a man Abdur Rahman and injured Rana Ashraf at Subhan hotel in Pervaiz Wala.

They have confessed to their involvement in over a dozen cases in Jahanian besides many cases of snatching cash, mobile phones and motorcycles in Multan and inflicting injuries to a person. They had also snatched cash from truck drivers at Tibba Sultanpur.

DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran Ghilzai congratulated the police team that tracked down the criminals.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Fire Police Technology Mobile Hotel Man Same Khanewal Badin Jahanian Muhammad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.