Gang of dangerous criminals busted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Jahanian police have busted a gang of dangerous criminals for committing dacoities in Multan and Khanewal districts including one dacoity-cum-murder case.

Yassi gang leader Yassai Nadeem and Muhammad Ali were arrested in an operation after they were tracked through modern technology, police spokesman said adding that they were trigger happy criminals who would never hesitate in opening fire at their targets upon resistance.

He said that they had shot at and injured a person Aslam Gull while snatching cash at Sheikh Badin hotel nine days ago.

Later the same day, they killed a man Abdur Rahman and injured Rana Ashraf at Subhan hotel in Pervaiz Wala.

They have confessed to their involvement in over a dozen cases in Jahanian besides many cases of snatching cash, mobile phones and motorcycles in Multan and inflicting injuries to a person. They had also snatched cash from truck drivers at Tibba Sultanpur.

DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran Ghilzai congratulated the police team that tracked down the criminals.