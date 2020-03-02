Gang of five among 27 arrested in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:07 PM

The police have arrested 27 people including 5 criminals involved in robbery cases from Sillanwali and City police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 27 people including 5 criminals involved in robbery cases from Sillanwali and City police limits.

The police sources said Monday that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather, police team of Sillanwali headed by DSP Circle Muhammad Usman has conducted operation against criminals and raided in different parts of its jurisdiction.

The Police arrested a six members inter- district Dacoit gang along with its leader Muhammad Feroz.

The other members of the gang were included Shan Ali, Qaisar Nawaz, Sabir Hussain and Amjad Ali.

The criminals were wanted to Sillanwali, Atta Shaheed, Kirana, Kotmomin and Bhalwal Sadder police stations in robbery cases.

The police also arrested 22 kite sellers from the city and recovered over 1000 kite and 55 rolls of chemicals strings from them.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.

Police Martyrs Shaheed Robbery Circle Bhalwal Sillanwali Amjad Ali Criminals From

