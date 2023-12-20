Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

At least five criminals from three groups, allegedly involved in robbery, and theft incidents, were arrested during a raid on Wednesday, police said

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) At least five criminals from three groups, allegedly involved in robbery, and theft incidents, were arrested during a raid on Wednesday, police said.

Cash and valuables in toto worth Rs. 6.

4 million which had been looted through more than 40 incidents across the district were recovered by Jhyal Sayal Police station here, District police Officer Mohammed Isha Khan said.

The recovered items including a tractor, motorbike, multiple transformers, mobile phones precious wires with net amount worth a million rupees were found in the possession of the accused including Adnan, Mazhar, Weryam and Mohammed Afzal, the ring leader hailing from Dadu Gang, he said.

DSP Legal and SSP handed over the stolen goods to their owners concerned, it was said.