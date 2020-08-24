UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Five Robbers Busted, Cache Of Arms Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:46 PM

Kohat police have busted a gang of robbers including their ring-leader and recovered cache of weapons and drugs from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Kohat police have busted a gang of robbers including their ring-leader and recovered cache of weapons and drugs from their possession.

Spokesman for Kohat police told media late night, the other day that a gang of five robbers was ambushed by the police on a road near Oblen Afghan refugee camp and arrested all the five robbers.

He said on a tip off SHO, Qismat Khan and his team rounded up the gang and after some resistance succeeded in arresting the gang members.

Police recovered two Kalashnikov, one repeater, three pistols, dozens of cartridges, three chargers, two hand-grenades and sixty gm of ice drug from the arrested robbers.

A case against the robbers identified as Muhammad Hanif resident of Naway Kalay, an Afghan refugee Abdullah, resident of Oblen camp, Murad Ali resident of Jungle Khel, Gul Zaman and Muhammad Bilal resident of Naway Kalay was registered in Cantt police station.

Police presented them before court of law and which after approving physical remand handed them over to police.

