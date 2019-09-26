Gang of four dacoits nabbed in Faisalabad

Bahlak police arrested a gang of four dacoits and recovered looted booty from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:Bahlak police arrested a gang of four dacoits and recovered looted booty from their possession.

According to police here on Thursday, the team conducted raids and arrested four dacoits involved in street crimes.

They were identified as Siddi (ring leader), Tahir, Nasir and Faisal.

Police recovered four cell phones, Rs300,000 cash and illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.