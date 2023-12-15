Open Menu

Gang Of Fraudsters Held

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Local police have tracked down a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of its three members who used to deprive people of their belongings by trapping them through mobile phones

Rashid Mahmood r/o Bakhar had conveyed information to Bohar gate police Multan that a woman had trapped him through Whatsapp message and asked him to visit Zaib-un-Nisa park.

When the man who works at a mill in Muzaffargarh, reached the park, her gang members snatched Rs 5500 cash and his mobile phone and escaped.

SHO Bohar gate Haji Liaquat Ali leading a team comprising ASI Muhammad Yasir, and other officials tracked down the gang.

Those arrested were identified as Ramesh, Rana Hassan, and Amar Malik.

Further legal action was in progress, police said.

