Gang Of Fraudsters Held
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 07:25 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Local police have tracked down a gang of fraudsters with the arrest of its three members who used to deprive people of their belongings by trapping them through mobile phones.
Rashid Mahmood r/o Bakhar had conveyed information to Bohar gate police Multan that a woman had trapped him through Whatsapp message and asked him to visit Zaib-un-Nisa park.
When the man who works at a mill in Muzaffargarh, reached the park, her gang members snatched Rs 5500 cash and his mobile phone and escaped.
SHO Bohar gate Haji Liaquat Ali leading a team comprising ASI Muhammad Yasir, and other officials tracked down the gang.
Those arrested were identified as Ramesh, Rana Hassan, and Amar Malik.