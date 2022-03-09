Gang of inter provincial robbers busted

The local police of Pahar Pur on Wednesday arrested five inter provincial robbers and recovered weapons from their possession

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The local police of Pahar Pur on Wednesday arrested five inter provincial robbers and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police, acting on a tip off raid was conducted on a house situated in Bagwani area of the district.

During raid, five robbers who were members of inter provincial gang along with two abettors were arrested. The robbers arrived in DI Khan from Karachi and were planning a crime.

Police also recovered two pistols, a car and two motorcycles from arrested robbers.