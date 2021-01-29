UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Kidnappers Busted, Abducted Child Recovered

Fri 29th January 2021

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) ::The district Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of kidnappers allegedly involved in abduction of a six-year-old child Huzaifa from Koro Khan village on January 20 and arrested all five members and safely recovered a child from Bhakkar, Punjab province.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada while presenting the arrested members of a gang before the media informed that police took prompt action on the complaint of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station and conducted a probe on the matter on scientific grounds.

The investigation process started after arrest of a close relative of an abducted child named Qaiser who confessed to kidnapping and involvement of his four other accomplices.

Finally, the police arrested all the four members of a gang and recovered an abducted child from a Bhakkar district of Punjab province.

The press conference was attended by SP Investigation Taj Malook, DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, DSP Rural Rokhanzeb, DSP Jandola Ghazi Marjan, SHO Mureed Akbar Shaheed Naseeb-ur-Rehman, heirs of rescued children Huzaifa and local elders.

